    CIS countries may indroduce tax free system in territory of Commonwealth

    This idea will help to attract tourists to the CIS

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ CIS countries are considering the possibility of introducing refund of value added tax in the territory of the Commonwealth, similar to tax free in Europe. Report informs referring to Itar-Tass, the chairman of the Tourism Council of the CIS, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Belarus Czeslaw Shulga said that at a plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the CIS in St. Petersburg.

    It is expected that this idea will help to improve the tourist attraction of the CIS countries.

