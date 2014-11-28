CIS countries may indroduce tax free system in territory of Commonwealth

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ CIS countries are considering the possibility of introducing refund of value added tax in the territory of the Commonwealth, similar to tax free in Europe. Report informs referring to Itar-Tass, the chairman of the Tourism Council of the CIS, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Belarus Czeslaw Shulga said that at a plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the CIS in St. Petersburg.

It is expected that this idea will help to improve the tourist attraction of the CIS countries.