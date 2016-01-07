 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chinese president to visit Iran

    Chinese President to visit the country at the invitation of Iranian President, Hasan Rouhani

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The deputy head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is to pay a visit to Iran on January 23, Report informs. 

    He added that during his trip Iran and China will ink agreements on infrastructure, including on development of railroads, ports and free trade zones.

    Majid-Reza Hariri further said, the value of trade transactions between the two countries posted a 34 percent decrease in 2015, citing plunging prices of oil, condensates, gas and minerals.

    Chinese President to visit the country at the invitation of Iranian President, Hasan Rouhani. 

    It will be the first visit of Xi Jinping to Iran. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi