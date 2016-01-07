Chinese president to visit Iran

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The deputy head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is to pay a visit to Iran on January 23, Report informs.

He added that during his trip Iran and China will ink agreements on infrastructure, including on development of railroads, ports and free trade zones.

Majid-Reza Hariri further said, the value of trade transactions between the two countries posted a 34 percent decrease in 2015, citing plunging prices of oil, condensates, gas and minerals.

Chinese President to visit the country at the invitation of Iranian President, Hasan Rouhani.

It will be the first visit of Xi Jinping to Iran.