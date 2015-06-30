Armenian police urge protesters to go home

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Armenian Police Vladimir Gasparyan urged the protesters, who demonstrate their discontent on increased electricity costs, to go home.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Gasparyan came to the rally place again in order to persuade them to unblock the Marshal Bagramtan avenue, which is closed for vehicles the eighth day.

Addressing to the protesters, he said that police had the power and opportunity to restore public order, but "we do not want to break the young man, the young citizen." According to him, the young men should "choose logic, not the street."

Meanwhile, there were not more than a few dozen protesters left in the morning.