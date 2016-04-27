Chairman of Armenian Parliament's Committee: New resignations of high military officials not excluded

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Defense and General Staff are carrying out the relevant studies and relevant decisions will be adopted, as a result of which other representatives can be held responsible for their activities, and disciplinary measures may be taken."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia on Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs, Koryun Nahapetyan said, commenting on the resignations of Armenian high military servicemen.

"This means that the particular high-ranking officials have allowed gaps in the performance of their duties, and relevant decisions have been accepted on this basis. I think, was made a deep analysis of the situation, and corresponding decisions adopted", Nahapetyan said.

On the issue of criminal liability, he noted that this issue may occur if the crime was committed: "In this case, we haven't such facts. If you have, please provide them."

He did not rule out that, the resignations may continue.

On April 26, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree, which dismissed the Communication Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces, Komitas Muradyan from his position. Armenian President also dismissed the Deputy Defense Minister, Alik Mirzabekyan and Chief of Intelligence of Armenian General Staff, Arshak Karapetyan.