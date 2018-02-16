Çavuşoğlu: We have reached agreement on normalization of Turkish-US relations

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We expect the United States to take our position on its support to FETO and YPG seriously."

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a joint press conference with US State Secretary, Rex Tillerson in Ankara.

Minister stressed that US and Turkish diplomats will come together in mid-March to continue discussions on the existing problems; “We want the United States to take concrete steps instead of giving promise. We have agreed to normalize our relations with the will we have been demonstrating since yesterday evening”.

US State Secretary, Rex Tillerson said Washington attaches a great importance to its relations with Turkey: "I believe we will develop this relationship in the future”.

To the question, "Will the US stop supplying YPG and PYD with weapons, plan to withdraw troops from Munich?" he replied: “We have discussed this critic issue yesterday. This issue was announced in a joint press statement. There is no difference between the US and Turkey's goals in Syria. Stability in Syria is a very important issue. We will continue our activities within the Geneva talks.

Our relations were at the point of crisis. I do not think it would be helpful to look back. We will evaluate all the problems and take steps against ISIS. If there are other terrorist groups, we will fight them together. We will evaluate the preliminary outcome of this activity in March”.