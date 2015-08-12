Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian Sea Day opens today in Astrakhan. Report informs citing TASS, in the framework of the Caspian Sea Day a series of events with the participation of representatives of all Caspian littoral countries are to be held on August 12-13.

Thus, Astrakhan will host an exhibition of innovations, environmental forum with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan is to be opened. In the evening, participants will release sturgeon in the Volga embankment.

In the framework of the round table, scientists, representatives of business and government of Caspian states are to discuss the protection of the unique ecosystem of the sea, its preservation and reproduction of fish resources.

An exhibition of Earth photographs taken from space by the Russian Hero, the Hero of the Soviet Union, pilot cosmonaut Sergey Krikalev also to be opened.

On 13 August, round tables and exhibitions are to continue their work in the framework of the Caspian Sea Day.

On August 12, 2006 the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), which was signed by representatives of the governments of the five countries, came to force. Thus, Astrakhan annually celebrate the Caspian Sea Day. The International Ecological Fund "Clean Sea" is this year's official celebration moderator.