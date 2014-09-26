Caspian countries agreed to prevent presence of non-regional armed forces in the region

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agreed to prevent the presence of non-regional armed forces in the region. This is reflected on the draft political declaration to be adopted on the basis of the Caspian summit.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, it was said today by the aide to RF President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov. “A provision preventing the presence of armed forces of non-regional powers in the Caspian region recorded in a political statement prepared for the Caspian summit. Also on this issue there were difficult consultations, but the parties agreed to this principle,“ said Y. Ushakov.

The Fourth Summit of the Caspian Sea will be held in Astrakhan on September 29.