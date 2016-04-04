Wall of historical Gülhane Park in Istanbul collapses, 2 trapped

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were reported to have been trapped under rubble when a café wall at the historical Gülhane Park in Istanbul's Eminönü district collapsed on Monday after a small landslide, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Ambulances and fire teams have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Gülhane Park ("house of flowers" in Turkish) is a historical urban park in the Eminönü district of Istanbul.

The park is located adjacent to and on the grounds of the Topkapı Palace. It is the oldest and one of the most expansive public parks in Istanbul.