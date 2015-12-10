BSEC Foreign Ministers to discuss results of Presidency of Romania in Bucharest

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Council of Foreign Ministers of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (CMFA BSEC) will be held on December 11 in Bucharest, Report informs referring to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers in Bucharest will be the final event of the presidency of Romania. During the meeting the sides will discuss the activation of the BSEC cooperation and strengthening of its role in Black Sea region, development of the banking, agriculture, small and medium-sized businesses during the presidency of Romania.

During the meeting, the chairmanship of the Organization will pass to Russia for the next six months.

BSEC is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 states of Southern Black Sea and Balkans. Azerbaijan is also a member of the BSEC.