Brother of Armenian former PM dismissed from the post of Ambassador

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armen Sargsyan, brother of the former Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Sarkisyan, dismissed from the post of Ambassador to China, Singapore and Mongolia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press-service of the President of Armenia declared.

By another decree of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Sergey Manasaryan dismissed from the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia and was appointed Armenia's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China (residence in Beijing).