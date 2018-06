Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is on a visit to Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Haberturk, he went to Gaziantep region, visited a camp for Syrian refugees, has taken an interest on conditions created for them.

Notably, Gaziantep is located on the border with Syria. Some Syrians who escaped from the armed conflict in their country, nestled in the region.