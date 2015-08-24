British diplomat: Procedure on cancelation of sanctions against Iran may begin next year

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The international community may start the procedure on the cancelation of sanctions against Iran in the spring of 2016." Report informs referring to the foreign media, the British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

"We can talk about the start of the cancelation of sanctions against Iran in the spring of next year, " he said.

The British diplomat added that the discussions on making foreign investment in the country's economy can be started till the annulment of sanctions.

Philip Hammond attended the opening of the UK embassy in Tehran yesterday.