Boris Nemtsov to be buried in Troekurov cemetery on March 3

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Killed last night in the center of Moscow Russian politician Boris Nemtsov will be buried in Troekurov cemetery on March 3. Report informs referring to Russian media, this was announced by Secretary of the party RPR-Parnassus Constantine Merzlikin.

According to Merzlikin, civil funeral ceremony will take place in the Sakharov center from 10.00 to 14.00.

Also a funeral march in memory of murdered politician will be hold on March 1 in the center of Moscow. City Hall has approved the event.

It is decided not to carry out "Spring" anti-crisis march on March 1 previously planned by Nemtsov.