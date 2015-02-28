 Top
    Boris Nemtsov to be buried in Troekurov cemetery on March 3

    A funeral march in memory of murdered politician to be hold on March 1 in Moscow

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Killed last night in the center of Moscow Russian politician Boris Nemtsov  will be buried in Troekurov cemetery on March 3. Report informs referring to Russian media, this was announced by Secretary of the party RPR-Parnassus Constantine Merzlikin.

    According to Merzlikin, civil funeral ceremony will take place in the Sakharov center from 10.00 to 14.00.

    Also a funeral march in memory of murdered politician will be hold on March 1 in the center of Moscow. City Hall has approved the event.

    It is decided not to carry out "Spring"  anti-crisis march  on March 1 previously planned by Nemtsov.

