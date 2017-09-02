Bomb threat reported at Armenian parliament

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ An unknown person reported a bomb in the building of the Armenian parliament today. Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was stated in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of this country.

According to the press service, a combat unit of rescuers and a detachment force for the implementation of rescue operations were dispatched to the area. Commander of the engineering squad of the Civil Defense Forces Rescue Service Center is there.

On the eve, Armenian police received a signal about the explosive device in the building of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, which later turned out to be false.