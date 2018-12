© AFP https://report.az/storage/news/6ca336ba20905cddb0f7f60f352b0bdd/85a84d81-0f1d-4403-80bc-0e83e2576b84_292.jpg

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ A boat with migrants sank off the Turkish coast to the west of the country, Report informs citing TASS.

According to local media, the emergency situation happened in the Izmir province.

Two migrants managed to escape. The rescuers are searching for the rest ten people who were on board.