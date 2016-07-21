Erdoğan, Yildırım, Kahraman and Akar will meet with Abdullah Gül - UPDATED

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The former Turkish President Abdullah Gül will also meet with Head of Turkish Grand National Assembly (Turkish Parliament) Ismail Kahraman and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gül will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 6 p.m. Baku time.

***11:24

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet with the former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the meeting will start at 14.00 Baku time.