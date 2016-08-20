Binali Yildirim: Turkey will not hold any talks with terrorists

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey will not hold any reconciliation talks with the terrorists'.

Report informs citing Associated Press, Turkish PM Binali Yildirim said commenting on Elazığ and Van terrorist acts.

'There is no new negotiation process. We are not going to negotiate with the terrorists', B.Yıldırım stressed.

Notably, 5 servicemen were killed, 217 people were injured during PKK terror act in Elazığ, Turkey yesterday as well as 4 people were killed, 100 injured in Van attack.

According to the information, PKK has claimed responsibility for the attacks.