Turkmen leader replaces heads of National Security Ministry and Frontier Service

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov has appointed a new Minister of National Security and a head of the State Border Service, the commander of border forces of the country.

Report informs, this infomation was spread by the press service of the head of state.

Berdymuhamedov spoke about the new appointments at the meeting of the State Security Council. According to his decree, the head of the Ministry of National Security, Lieutenant-General Guychgeldi Hodzhaberdiev was dismissed from the post for health reasons. Colonel Dovrangeldi Bayramovwas appointed to the post. He previously headed the State Customs Service, RIA Novosti reports.

According to another presidential decree, Lieutenant General Murad Yslamov was dismissed as chief of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan, the commander of the border troops, in connection with his transfer to another job. Major General Begench Gundogdyev was appointed to the post. Previously he worked as the commander of the garrison of the Naval Forces of Turkmenistan.