Belarusian FM: Pashinyan imagines himself an international Prosecutor

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus commented on the statement of Armenian acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Report informs citing the media of Belarus.

"Apparently, he imagines himself an international Prosecutor authorized to punish or pardon," - said the official representative of the Department of Anatoli Glaz.

The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stressed that it is necessary to be governed by clear rules of the diplomatic protocol in big politics. "Probably, Mr. Pashinyan has not yet realized that the rules of the so-called street democracy are unacceptable in big politics. It is a pity, we hope that eventually it will pass", - Anatoli Glaz emphasized.

Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan made a statement speaking to journalists that he will demand explanations from Alyaksandr Lukashenko, who discussed the CSTO meeting held behind closed doors with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to this country.