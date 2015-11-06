Belarus president's inauguration ceremony held today

The inauguration of Belarus president-elect Alexander Lukashenko will take place on 6 November 2015, according to the Belta. For the first time the inauguration ceremony will take place in the Palace of Independence, Report informs the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

In the hall of solemn ceremonies, Alexander Lukashenko will swear the Oath of the President of the Republic of Belarus and will sign the relevant Act.

The Certificate of the President will be handed to Alexander Lukashenko in the presence of over 1,000 invited guests, who will include top government officials, members of both chambers of the parliament, all kinds of civil servants and executives, representatives of the diplomatic corps, foreign guests. After that the festivities will move on to the Square of the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus where the army will swear an oath of allegiance to the Belarusian nation and the President. At the end of the ceremony the guard of honor company will march past the head of state.

The entire ceremony will be covered live by all the Belarusian TV channels. The live broadcast will begin at 12:00 (Minsk time, UTC+3:00). Apart from that, on the occasion of the President's inauguration the Palace of the Republic will host a festive concert. The country's top stage will welcome adults and children, talents that have yet to prove themselves and famous Belarusian artists, famous Belarusians, who live in various countries across the globe yet are united in their love of Belarus.