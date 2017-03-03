Avalanche in Kabardino-Balkaria leaves 4 dead - UPDATED

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ 4 bodies were removed from under the avalanche on Cheget Mountain, Kabardino-Balkaria.

Report informs citing TASS, Alberkh Khadijiyev said.

According to him, one more persons was injured as a result of the disaster.

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed and one injured in Cheget Mountain avalanche in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

Report informs citing BBC, Alberkh Khadijiyev, search and rescue team officer of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Elbrus high mountain said.

"We are investigating whether people remain missing", he added.

According to information, the avalanche took place on March 3 at noon. 11 employees of the search and rescue team and two techniques carry out operations in the area.

Cheget Mountain is a tourist zone. Skiing sports center is located in the area.