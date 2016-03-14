Australian Ambassador to Turkey was just 20 metres from bomb blast in Ankara

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Australia's ambassador to Turkey was just 20 metres away from the huge explosion that rocked the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing 34 people and wounding at least 125 others on Sunday.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop said James Larsen and local embassy staff escaped without harm, and that no Australians were known to have been killed or injured at this stage.

Mr Larsen was in his car near Kizilay Square at the time of the blast and appeared to be 'slightly shaken' after the incident, according to Ms Bishop who spoke to the ambassador.

'He likened it to a bomb going off in the middle of one of Sydney's busiest streets ... it was an horrific sight,' Ms Bishop said.

Several vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the explosion, which took place in the Guven Park near busy Kizilay square in central Ankara.

Gunfire was also heard after blast, while ambulances rushed to the area, officials said.

Ms Bishop said the attack was 'terrifying' and cautioned both Australians abroad and those intending to travel to the area to check travel warnings by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

'Until we can stamp out terrorism in all its forms, these kind of attacks will continue,' Ms Bishop said.

'This is deeply worrying because these terrorist organisations are exporting their model of terrorist attack, and it can happen at any time and anywhere.'