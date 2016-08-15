Attempt made to set fire to Turkish Cultural Center in Austria

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempt to set fire to a Turkish cultural center in the northern Austrian town of Wels.

Report informs citing Reuters, the attack took place in early morning and the suspects were arrested immediately.

'An incendiary device was thrown through a pane of glass into the center's premises. The incendiary device extinguished by itself and there was barely any property damage', a provincial police spokesman said.