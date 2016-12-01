Atambayev: Russian military base should leave Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ After the expiration of the agreement on Russian base, it will have to leave the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Report informs, President Almazbek Atambayev said during a press conference at the end of the year.

According to him, Russia will remain a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, but militarily the republic must rely on its own strength: "I believe that we did right thing on the base of Hans (the US air base at the international airport in Kyrgyzstan's capital, was withdrawn by the decision of President Atambayev - Ed.).Like it or not. Five years have passed and time has shown that this was the right decision.In the future Kyrgyzstan must rely only on itself. This also applies to the Russian base",said A.Atambayev.