At least 12 policemen killed in PKK attack in eastern Turkey

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 policemen have been killed after a police bus was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) laid on a road by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the eastern Turkish province of Iğdır.

Report informs citing Turkish media, on September 8 the bus was transporting a group of policemen to the Dilucu border gate which connects Turkey to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic when it was hit near Hasanköy Village.

According to initial reports, 12 policemen were killed in the attack, which prompted an operation by security forces in the region.

In an earlier incident, a police bus en route to the Dilucu border gate had come under fire from PKK militants on Aug. 27, leading to a clash with special forces. One policeman was wounded in the clash.

The latest PKK attack on security forces came two days after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed in an IED ambush in the southeastern province of Hakkari.