US ​Assistant Secretary of State: Azeri prisoners should be returned

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani prisoners should be returned.

Report informs, it was stated today by the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Victoria Nuland noted that the US is concerned about the violence over the last 6 months on the line of contact. " It was the message here and will be the message in Yerevan. that we want to see the violence end, we want the parties to back to the table. We want to support that process", says Mrs. Nuland.

Commenting on the Azerbaijani hostages, Mrs. Nuland said she would raise this question in Yerevan: "With regard to the prisoners they should be returned as humanitarian gesture. I will make that point as well in Yerevan tomorrow."