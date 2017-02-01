 Top
    Arrested spouses smuggling arms to Iran and Libya

    They photographed with former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mario Di Leva and his spouse Annamaria, who engaged in arms smuggling into Iran and Libya, were arrested by Italian police.

    Report informs IHA, the spouses accused of "arms smuggling into a country, imposed an arms embargo".

    Also, 3 Italian and 1 Libyan helicopter took part in the smuggling. Italian “Societa Etaliana Elcotter” also alleged involvement in the illegal action.

    Notably, they have photographed with former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. 

