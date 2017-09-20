Armenian vandalized the Sikh temple in Los Angeles declared wanted

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Los Angeles police seeks the 27-year-old Armenian Artyom Manukyan who vandalized the Sikh temple in Hollywood.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Artyom Manukyan using a black marker wrote hateful messages on temple’s white walls. He threatened the witnesses of this atrocity brandishing with a straight razor. Manukyan is reported to be previously convicted for robbery.

The police has been hunting him for several weeks.