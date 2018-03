Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ 25-year-old soldier of the Armenian armed forces, Ashot Hovhannisyan was killed in the combat post with a firearm.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the country stated.

According to the report, the incident resulted in the killing of a military serviceman, occurred on August 18 at 23:40 p.m.

A criminal case was filed.