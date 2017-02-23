Armenian soldier killed as a result of firearm malfunction

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation Division is conducting an investigation of death of contract servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces Mount Khudinyan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to preliminary data, Armenian soldier was killed by shrapnel due to ruptured cartridge in trunk. The incident occurred last night around 00:45 in the line of duty.

On this fact the third garrison investigation department opened a criminal case on the fact of negligent attitude to service which negligently caused grave consequences. The investigation is underway.