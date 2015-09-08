​Armenian soldier commits suicide

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 19-year-old Armenian soldier Narek Harutyunyan, who served in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which is under occupation of Armenians, committed suicide.

Report informs, the information was spread by the Armenian media.

According to information, the soldier died from a gunshot wound to the jaw. A criminal case under article "incitement to suicide" of the Criminal Code of Armenia was started upon the death.

Armenian human rights activists claimed that the authorities conceal the fact of suicide among the troops, and the court supports the version of the military prosecutor's office.