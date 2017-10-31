Armenian serviceman dies in traffic accident

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Norayr Hovhannisyan who served in Armenian military under contract and his father Serjik Hovhannisyan have died in a traffic accident.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, accident took place on the 18th km of Sisian-Shamb highway in Noravan village of Syunik region. Thus, "UAZ" car collided with "VAZ-2106". The incident occurred when family members returned from the wedding. Mother, wife and 3-year-old child were also in the car. They were not injured.

Notably, although the incident was recorded on October 28, it was reported on October 31.