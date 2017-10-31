Armenian serviceman dies in traffic accident

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Norayr Hovhannisyan who served in Armenian military under contract and his father Serjik Hovhannisyan have died in a traffic accident.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, accident took place on the 18th km of Sisian-Shamb highway in Noravan village of Syunik region. Thus, "UAZ" car collided with "VAZ-2106". The incident occurred when family members returned from the wedding. Mother, wife and 3-year-old child were also in the car. They were not injured.
Notably, although the incident was recorded on October 28, it was reported on October 31.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook