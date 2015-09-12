Armenian police disperse protesters blocking Yerevan avenue:50 arrested

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Police in the Armenian capital of Yerevan dispersed crowds of demonstrators protesting against electricity rate hikes after a 5 am (1 am GMT) deadline set for the protesters to stop blocking central Bagramyan Avenue expired.

Report informs citing Russian media, 50 of 60 activists that had blocked the road by forming a line have been arrested. Police used water cannon and street cleaning trucks to clear the street, which was soon announced open for traffic.

According to deputy police chief Valery Osipian, the demonstrators, who have been protesting a recent 16.7-percent increase in household electricity fees, intentionally deviated from the agreed route and blocked the busy central street. Activists have already branded the police actions as “excessive force,” while police said they were “fully legitimate.”