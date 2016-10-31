Armenian origin US citizens illegally sent spare parts to Iran, may be sentenced to 200 years

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two US citizens of Armenian origin, Zavik Zarkaryan and Vache Nairyan may be sentenced to 100 years of imprisonment.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, 52-year-old Z.Zarkaryan and 57-year-old V. Nairyan are accused of illegal transferring military equipment from the US to Iran.

According to the US Department of Defense, they have sent spare parts of F-14, F-15, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets of 3 mln USD from the US to Iran.

The report declares that Z.Zarkaryan and V. Nairyan did not accept the charge and the court released them on bail. If the charge onfirmed, Z.Zarkaryan will be sentenced to 115 years and pay a penalty of 4.7 million USD to the state. V.Nairyan will be imprisoned for 95 years and fined in the amount of 3.7 million USD.

The next hearing will be held on November 2.