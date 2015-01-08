Armenian National Democratic Institute's office freezes its activity

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian office of the National Democratic Institute (National Democratic Institute - NDI), funded by the US government to freeze their activities indefinitely in spring.

Report informs, referring to the Armenian media, it was stated by the representative of organisation Gegham Sargsyan.

He noted that the reason for this decision is the financial problems and the closure of the office has nothing to do with Armenia's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

However, he admitted that the former Soviet Union has changed priorities and Armenia in recent years received less funding compared with Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. Armenia in recent years, was always on the verge of termination of funding, taking into account the relations with Russia, said the representative of the organization.

NDI office operates for 20 years in Armenia.