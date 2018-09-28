Armenian National Security Service head moves his family abroad

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan after the scandal with wiretapping took his family out of the country, Armenian newspaper "Irates" writes.

Report informs that, according to the newspaper, Arthur Vanetsyan said that there were problems related to the safety of his family.

"It turned out that Vanetsyan moved to the government country house, because, according to the latter, the safety of the head of the National Security Service and his family are under threat. In fact, according to some reports, Arthur Vanetsyan has taken his family, children out of the country for several months, to save them from imminent danger", newspaper writes.