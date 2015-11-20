Armenian MP urges citizens of the country to revolt

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenian citizens have no choice as to revolt against the existing regime'.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Armenian MP from "Heritage" Zaruhi Postanjyan said at the briefing of factions of the Armenian Parliament on November 20.

"Citizens are not able to manage even their lives. The authorities don't give them such an opportunity. State budget bill of the republic for 2016 once again doesn't provide even minimal support to persons in need", said Postanjyan. According to her, one way out - to achieve the systemic change in the country's life. They can only be achieved through the early elections.

"Until that time, the Government should ensure the fair of the elections. But the leader of the movement has to be more than one. Each of us must become a leader in own place", she added.