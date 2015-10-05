Armenian MP calls on Armenian population to mass disobedience

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian President tends to rule the country forever, and the Parliament will be used for this aim". Report informs referring to the Armenian media, said the head of the parliamentary faction of "Heritage" party, Zaruhi Postanjyan at the meeting of the National Congress of Armenia.

"And in such circumstances, what shall we - the ordinary citizens of Armenia do? To leave our homeland because of the arbitrariness of the authorities? I urge citizens to mobilize and take to the streets for mass protests", said Postanjyan.