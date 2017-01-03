Armenian lawmaker: We are as a nation in a deep pit

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2016 was step back; Armenia borrowed thousands of loans to give the country a room to breathe.

Report informs referring to news.am, head of parliamentary fraction “Orinats Erkir”, one of leaders of party “Armenian Revival” Egine Bisharian told.

“Of course the 2017 will not be better, on the contrary, we step into it with big burden. It means it will not be better than previous year in terms of backward movement”, E.Bisharian told.

She reminded that, three loan agreements worth 180 mln USD have been ratified in last session of the parliament to fill the budget.

“It means that we are as a nation in a deep pit”, Bisharian noted and added that she doesn’t hope for any fundamental changes despite promises of the government.

“I don’t see any implications for serious changes to go out of this situation. We borrowed huge amounts, in addition to our previous debts. We will have to pay 115 billion from the budget during year for foreign debts. It means we cannot be in better situation than the one we are in”, the lawmaker said.