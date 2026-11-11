Armenian, Iranian leaders discuss bilateral cooperation at COP31
Region
- 11 November, 2026
- 19:21
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met at the COP31 leaders' summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
Report informs, citing the Armenian prime minister's office, that the two leaders highlighted the agreements reached at a recent meeting of the Armenia–Iran intergovernmental commission in Yerevan and their effective implementation.
They noted the frequency of high-level bilateral meetings and expressed confidence that these contacts would help expand ties across a range of areas.
Pashinyan and Pezeshkian also discussed other issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda.
Paşinyan və Pezeşkian iki ölkə arasında əlaqələrin genişləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
Пашинян и Пезешкиан обсудили расширение связей между Арменией и Ираном
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