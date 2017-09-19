Armenian diaspora member: Our authorities are greedy and stingy

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian authorities are extremely greedy and the current situation in the country should awake President Serzh Sargsyan and other officials".

Report informs citing the Armenian Haykakan Zhamanak, representative of the Armenian diaspora in the United States, Zare Palyan said at the 6th "Armenia-Diaspo" forum in Yerevan on September 18.

"The authorities are greedy. An endless greed campaign has begun and it does not stop. Of course, it can be changed. However, there is an impression of Armenia that a group came here by boats and plundered local population mercilessly. They raise the price of electricity. The Armenian government has no idea to make changes. As a result of these actions, the population leaves Armenia. Armenian people was satisfied with the words by Catholicos I Aram. However, it was not clear what Serzh Sargsyan and Garegin II, Catholicos of all Armenians said. I do not expect them to tell the truth", Palyan said.

"Trust and confidence are zero. They are plundering. These appeals are not considered in court. I have 4 business objects in Armenia. They are not too expensive with cost of $30,000 each. These objects are robbing me, instead of making a profit. When will the court provide justice in this regard?"

According to information, Zare Palyan drew attention to the biographies of the representatives of the Armenian government: "Plunderers are appointed to the state duties. This is a tragedy. Where does such a situation lead us?"