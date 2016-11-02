Armenian Defense Ministry lack of financial means to treat a wounded soldier

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Defense Ministry is lack of financial means to treat wounded soldier Avetis Zargaryan in India.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he was wounded during the battles in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministry stated that A.Zargaryan is not able to bear 9 hour flight from Moscow to Delhi.

The Armenian media named a statement by the Defense Ministry on treatment of the soldier illogical: "Essence of the statement is not clear entirely. If the wounded can be carried to Moscow, then why not to Delhi?"