    Region
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:11
    Armenian civil society member: Opponents of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Türkiye ties are foreign spies

    Those opposing the normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye are either foreign agents or shortsighted individuals, Armenian civil society representative Areg Kochinyan, who visited Baku on November 21–22 as part of the Peace Bridge Initiative, said at a press conference, Report informs via the Armenian media.

    "There are people who try to exploit existing resentment, distrust, and, to some extent, fear between the parties to achieve their political goals. This is a disgusting phenomenon. I believe that anyone in Armenia's political sphere who opposes normalization with Azerbaijan and Türkiye is either a foreign agent or an abnormal person who does not know what they are talking about," he stated.

