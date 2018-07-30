Armenian citizens most often get rejections from visa to Germany

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizens most often get rejections from Schengen visa to Germany among the post-Soviet countries.

Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle, from 2008 to 2017, the citizens of Armenia filed 120 490 applications for registration of the German tours. There were refusal in 8.4% of the cases.

A similar case is also observed in the countries of Central Asia - Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, it is noted that over the past decade, the statistics of refusals in the Schengen visa has not changed.

Citizens of Russia and Belarus will formalize a tourist Schengen visa to Germany easier. They received the least refusals.

The German Foreign Ministry refused to disclose the publication specific reasons for the refusal, limiting itself to General language. The Department explained that the decision to issue a visa is made by the Embassy of Germany in a particular country on the basis of objective criteria.