Officer of Armenian army killed

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ An officer was killed in one of the military units in the north-east of Armenia.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, the press service of Ministry of Defense of this country stated.

According to the report, Lieutenant, Mavrik Khacaturyanovic Melikyan was found wounded on the head in the unit.

As revealed, he was wounded by gunfire. While taking to the hospital, M.Melikyan died on the way.

The incident is under investigation.