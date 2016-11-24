Armenian activist: 11,000 draft dodgers in Armenia

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ There are 11,000 draft dodgers in Armenia so far.

Repot informs referring to Armenian sources, member of International Science Center of Armenian Academy of Sciences, one of activists of military patriotic events, Vitali Mangasaryan said.

According to him, all of those people are hunted by authorities.

More than 30% of young people, who evaded military service are information technologies specialists; they have got well-paid jobs in various countries. “It is not expected that they will return to Armenia for military service”, Mangasaryan added.