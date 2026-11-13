Armenia willing to host COP34 in 2029
Region
- 13 November, 2026
- 15:01
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Armenia has submitted its candidacy to host the 34th UN Climate Change Conference (COP34) in 2029, Armenia's Minister of Environment Hambardzum Matevosyan said after a meeting with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell in Antalya on the sidelines of COP31, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"I presented Armenia's candidacy and its readiness to host COP34 in 2029," he noted.
Matevosyan stated that the COP34 presidency would allow Armenia to contribute to global climate initiatives.
The minister added that Armenia is ready for open and constructive cooperation with the member countries of the Eastern European Group and the UNFCCC secretariat as part of the further promotion of its candidacy.
Latest News
15:11
SOCAR: Goal for ACG field - to achieve oil recovery factor of over 40%Energy
15:01
Armenia willing to host COP34 in 2029Region
14:57
Bulgaria supports declaration on Ukraine with reservation regarding preambleOther countries
14:41
SOCAR VP: Drilling 2-kilometer horizontal well at ACG is major achievementEnergy
14:33
Kyrgyzstan discovers new natural gas fieldEnergy
14:29
Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan aims to resolve school infrastructure issues by 2030Education and science
14:13
Tokayev: Arrests at Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ signal widespread corruption in state-owned companiesRegion
14:04
IAEA: Whereabouts of over 400 kg of enriched uranium in Iran unknownOther countries
13:44
Photo
Video
Okhchuoglu – A Western Azerbaijan village renamed, its residents expelled, but its traces remainDomestic policy