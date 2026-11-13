Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Armenia willing to host COP34 in 2029

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:01
    Armenia willing to host COP34 in 2029

    Armenia has submitted its candidacy to host the 34th UN Climate Change Conference (COP34) in 2029, Armenia's Minister of Environment Hambardzum Matevosyan said after a meeting with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell in Antalya on the sidelines of COP31, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I presented Armenia's candidacy and its readiness to host COP34 in 2029," he noted.

    Matevosyan stated that the COP34 presidency would allow Armenia to contribute to global climate initiatives.

    The minister added that Armenia is ready for open and constructive cooperation with the member countries of the Eastern European Group and the UNFCCC secretariat as part of the further promotion of its candidacy.

    Hambardzum Matevosyan Climate conference Armenia
    Ermənistan 2029-cu ildə COP34-ə ev sahibliyi etmək istəyir
    Армения хочет принять COP34 в 2029 году
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