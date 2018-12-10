 Top
    Armenia among Europe's top three poorest countries

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moldova is Europe's poorest country for GDP per capita in 2017, according to a report released by Vividmaps service.

    Report informs citing Belarus media that Moldova's GDP per capita amounced to $5,660.

    Ukraine is second with $8,170. Armenia concludes the top three with GDP per capita at $9,460.

    The richest country is Luxembourg with $106,370, followed by Ireland ($75,540) and Norway ($71,830).

