Armenia among Europe's top three poorest countries

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moldova is Europe's poorest country for GDP per capita in 2017, according to a report released by Vividmaps service.
Report informs citing Belarus media that Moldova's GDP per capita amounced to $5,660.
Ukraine is second with $8,170. Armenia concludes the top three with GDP per capita at $9,460.
The richest country is Luxembourg with $106,370, followed by Ireland ($75,540) and Norway ($71,830).
