Armenia adopts to switch to parliamentary form of government

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Voting at Armenia’s constitutional referendum over.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the voter turnout was 50.51%, chairman of the referendum’s central election commission said.

Voting at Armenia’s constitutional referendum is over as all the 1,997 polling stations closed at 20:00 local time on Sunday.

"The voting was held in normal conditions in a calm atmosphere," a spokesman of the central election commission said.

The voter turnout in the capital city of Yerevan was 45.93%, he said.

The highest turnout of 66.33% was reported from the Ararat region southeast of Yerevan, the lowest (41.28%) - in the Shirak region in Armenia’s northwest.

Armenia held a referendum on the constitutional reform to switch to the parliamentary form of government. Constitutional amendments were initiated by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. After having referred the draft reform to the parliament, he held a series of consultations with most of the country’s political parties.